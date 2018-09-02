AIOU announces Sept. 5 last date of admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced that September 5 (Wednesday) will be the last date for admissions in Autumn 2018 session for its various academic programs.

According to the Director Admissions, there were a big number of students who had collected prospectus for the admission this time, as compared to the corresponding period last year. The ratio of fresh students taking admission was showing upward trend.

It was noted that the retention rate of continuing students also went up.

There has been considerable rush of aspiring students in the recent days at the University’s regional and coordinating offices across the country for seeking admissions.

Interest being shown by the students continuing their study through the distance learning system is highly remarkable, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said adding, it also reflects the growing trust of the people in the University’s learning system that has been further improved through the smart use of new technology and better management. Various initiatives were taken during the last four to this effect.

The University has taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process.

The vice chancellor had advised the 44-regional offices across the country to help the people in admission process.—INP

