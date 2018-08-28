AIOU announces schedule of merit-based admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced the ‘admissions schedule’ of its merit-based programmes, offered in the current semester Autumn, 2018.

The last date for the admission is Sept 5. The programmes offered include: Ph.D, MS/M.Phil, COL (Commonwealth of Learning) MBA/MPA, M.Sc (Statistics), M.Sc (PublicNutrition) and BS Programmes, a press release said on Monday.

All those interested for admission in these programmes have been advised to send their Application Form directly to the concerned department without admission fee before the stipulated date.

Share on: WhatsApp