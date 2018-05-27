AIOU announces new date for exams

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Saturday announced new date of final exams for the course code 5404 of BS Accounting and Finance program.

As per new date, exam for the said course will now be held on June 22. According to controller of exams, examination timing will remain unchanged. Revised Roll Number Slips are being issued to all the concerned students.

Earlier, date of exams for the aforesaid course was set as 15th May in date sheet issued by June 23.

Final exams of all BS and Postgraduate programs for Autumn Semester 2017 were carryon around the country from May 14.

About 850 exam centers have been set up across the country to facilitate the students to appear in the exam, at close to their residence or work place.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, the AIOU has brought about qualitative improvement in its overall examination system, with the introduction of smart-use of new technology. Special teams have been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process. There is a ‘zero-tolerance’ policy against any kind of unfair practice. —INP

