AIOU announces Monday last date for admission

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced here on Sunday that March 5 (Monday) will be the last date for admission in semester Spring 2018. The inspiriting students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date. It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

Besides Matriculation to Ph.D level programs, the University on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui introduced a number of short-term skill-development courses, enabling youth to play active role in the country’s socio-economic development and to earn their livelihood.

Six-months duration courses include: five-technical and vocational courses, Nine- Agricultural Courses, Three-months duration professional courses include: Eight open-tech Courses. 5-Hotel Services courses, 22-Management Sciences courses, 19-Community Education courses and 13-Social Sciences courses.—INP

Related