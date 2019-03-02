AIOU announces March 5 last date for admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University announced here on Saturday that March 5 (Tuesday) will be the last date of submission of application forms for the spring semester 2019 admissions.

The inspiring students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date, a press release said on Saturday issued here.

It was hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study. Online admission facility is also available.

All those interested for admission in these programs have been advised to send their application form directly to the concerned department without admission fee before the stipulated date.—APP

