AIOU announces e-learning support

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced providing e-learning support to its M.Phil and Ph.D students.

Initially, over thirty programs have been put on E-learning system which turns the University’s distance learning programs into modern technology based e-learning mode.

The move is a major development towards transformation of AIOU into Electronic University in a gradual process, as per the vision of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

According to the head of University E-Learning department Dr Moiz Uddin Siddiqui here Monday, University’s technology development plan was being implemented through the smart use of Information and Communication Technology.

The Vice Chancellor has recently taken several initiatives to promote online education, which is in line with the prevailing international practices.

While presiding over a briefing session on E-learning education, Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that the University was trying to provide most comfortable mode of education to its students. This is a wonderful development in the 43-year history of AIOU, he added.—APP

