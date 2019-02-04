AIOU announces admission of its merit-based programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday announced the ‘admissions schedule’ of its merit-based programs offered in the current semester spring, 2019.

The last date for the admission is March 5 while, the programs offered on prescribed merit include: Ph.D, MS/M.Phil/M.Sc(Honors), COL (Commonwealth of Learning) MBA/MPA, BS programs, M.Sc (Statistics, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Microbiology, EPM, Mass Communication, Sustainable Environmental Design, Environmental Science and Betony), a press release said on Monday.

All those interested for admission in these programs have been advised to send their application form directly to the concerned department without admission fee before the stipulated date.

Admission forms/Prospectus of these programs can also be downloaded from the University’s official website.

Test/interview for the admission would be held on 15 to 25 April which will be intimated by the concerned department. Merit list would b e displayed at the University’s website on 30th April.

According to the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, all the departments will strictly follow the prescribed merit criteria, so as to encourage the talented and well-deserved students.—APP

