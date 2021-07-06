Aiman, Minal accused of plagarizing designs from Zara Shahjahan

Fashion critics are accusing celebrity twins Aiman and Minal Khan’s new clothing brand of plagiarising designs from another well-known fashion brand.

Zara Shahjahan seems to have influenced the brand’s current collection in a big way, to the point of plagiarism, according to some. A red costume just uploaded on the brand’s Instagram page, in particular, is very similar to Minal’s Zara Shahjahan baat pakki outfit. Minal wore a red floral co-ord with an organza dupatta from the famous brand, which is very similar to her own design.

On Instagram, a local fashion page uploaded a snapshot of the two clothes side by side with the comment, “Spot the Difference.” @aimanminalcloset is now carrying @zarashahjahan.”

A yellow flowery piece from the collection looks very similar to a yellow dress from Zara Shahjahan’s latest ad. Although the colours in the famous fashion house’s piece are brighter and bolder, the parallels between Aiman and Minal’s and the celebrated fashion house’s work are striking.

Aiman and Minal aren’t the only ones selling clothing because of their famous status. Mawra and Urwa Hocane started their UXM fashion brand in 2019, and Maya Ali just joined the bandwagon with her own apparel line.

