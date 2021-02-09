Aiman Khan becomes second Pakistani celebrity to garners 8 million followers on Instagram

LAHORE – Pakistan’s most famous TV actress, Aiman Khan, has become the country’s second celebrity to hit 8 million followers on Instagram.

Last month, Ayeza Khan became the first Pakistani star to reach the mark after surpassing Aiman Khan and Mahira Khan.

Ishq Tamasha acrtress Aiman Khan then had 7.9 followers while Mahira Khan has crossed 7 million followers on social media.

Meanwhile, Aiman is currently following only 263 people.

On Jan 29, Ayeza Khan shared a long post on Instagram after she dethroned Aiman. She had first thanked all her fans who followed her and made her the country’s most followed actress.

She said, “Thank you guys so much for the love and respect! It is exciting to have such a huge number of followers on here.”

“But I must say that the only reason I am able to celebrate this today is that I know how hard I worked to achieve whatever I have on this day,” she explained.

“But I wanna say one thing: I never focused my work and life towards getting a bigger number of followers. It never works in the long run. My mother has always taught me that it’s important to work hard and build your legacy and be patient. When you have those all the good stuff comes without you knowing, the versatile actress added.

“Growing number of followers doesn’t guarantee a long-term success if you’re hollow from the inside. There is a reason why someone with a few thousand followers on Instagram can have more influence on people than someone with tons of millions of followers. Please don’t be the fool that runs after numbers,” she advised her followers.

She further said, “The fruit of hard work is always the sweetest. So be what you wanna be but always strive for a long-term success rather than enjoying a mere number of likes you got on your last post.”

“For me, I never worked towards growing my Instagram numbers. Instead, I have always focused all my energy into my work, my acting and modelling especially, and the fan following grew itself. and I’m thankful to all of you guys because It feels great to have so many people recognise your talent and work, rather than blindly tapping that follow button and not even knowing what I actually do.”

At last, she said, “I love you guys, thank you!”