Singer and model Aima Baig holds a huge fan following online as the powerhouse makes fans crazy with her extraordinary talents and powerful vocals.

Spreading hotness around, Pakistani popstar is not only known for her melodic singing talent but her unique dressing choices make her a fashion icon.

The latest pictures of the Yaarian singer show her donning a lovely floral silk saree, as the singer oozes oomph. Her latest pictures show her cladding a floral saree and blouse, as she completed her look with nude makeup and glossy lips.

Showing off tattoos, Baig said “Desi hits different”, as the pictures were an instant hit online. Her ponytail looked perfect with a saree while her statement eyeliner completed her desi look.

Courtesy: Instagram/Aima_baig_official

Aima Baig rose to fame after participating in the reality TV show “Nescafé Basement” in 2016, where she showcased her singing talent. She started her singing career by performing in local events and gets huge response on Kalabaaz Dil for the Pakistani film Lahore Se Aagey.

She lent her voice to several songs in both Pakistani films and television dramas, and some of her notable tracks include Baazi.