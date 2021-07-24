Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri recently announced their engagement in a private ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The festivities took place only months after the pair announced their engagement on social media on March 20.

Photographer Maha Wajahat Khan, shared photos and videos from the engagement ceremony on social media. She posted a video of the pair exchanging engagement rings in front of their family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Baig and Shigri also got to pose for the camera as an officially engaged couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha Wajahat Khan (@mahasphotographyofficial)

Actors Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan, as well as singer Uzair Jaswal, were present at the event. Both Rehman and Jaswal appeared with Shigri in the independent film Slackistan, which was released in 2010.

Many of Baig’s famous friends congratulated her and Shigri on their engagement through Instagram Stories, including models Abeer Rizvi and Areeba Habib, as well as actress Hira Mani.

Baig and Shigri had known one other for a long time. In the year 2020, they revealed their love on Nida Yasir’s programme.

The couple often expresses their love for one another on social media. Baig recently shared a beautiful photo of herself and Shigri on Eid on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

