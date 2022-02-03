Ailing Nawaz spotted visiting factory in UK

A video of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, visiting a factory in the UK has surfaced on Wednesday. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo has been in London since 2019 for medical treatment.

As per details, ailing Nawaz Sharif along with his sons and Ishaq Dar was spotted visiting a factory in Nelson, a town in the Borough of Pendle in Lancashire, UK. Nelson is 255 miles away from London. In the video, the former prime minister can be seen visiting different sections of the factory and getting a briefing from the staff, reported a private TV channel.

Upon contact, the Sharif family said, Nawaz Sharif, visited the factory at the invitation of his friend and had lunch.INP