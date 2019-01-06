Aijaz attends birth anniversary of Goband Singh

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister HR&MA Aijaz Alam Augustine attended the 352nd birth anniversary celebrations of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji in Nankana Sahib along with MPA Mahinder Pal Singh arranged by Pakistan Gurdwara Parbhandak committee. According to details, Large number of Sikh community gathered at Nankana Sahib on 05 January to celebrate 352nd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Speaking at the event, the Minister said that the world should know how Guru Gobind Singh ji has inspired so many people.

Guru Gobind Singh ji put knowledge at the core of his teachings and inspired so many people through his thoughts and ideas. In addition to his valour, there are other aspects about Guru Gobind Singh ji’s personality that are admirable, the Minister said, adding that Guru Gobind Singh ji did not believe in any form of social discrimination and he treated everyone equally.

