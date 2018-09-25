Aijaz Alam meets PTI’s MPAs

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister HR&MA Aijaz Alam has said that to prove Imran Khan’s ideology needs to go ahead as a team and for this we have to work together.

He said that women are 50% of our population and showing significant services in the development and prosperity of the country Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a meeting with PTI’s MPAs included MPA Sadia Sohail, Shamsa Ali, PTI leader Shazia Ahmed and MPA Mahender Pal Singh.

All PTI’s representatives congratulated to provincial minister, to hold Human Rights ministry and expressed best wishes for the future.

Minister Aijaz Alam thanked all the people and said that participation of women in every field is the major reason of development and prosperity of the country. He said that Department of Human Rights will play its key role with collaboration of all related organizations.

