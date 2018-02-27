AIIB delegation meets Shahbaz to review projects

Salim Ahmed

A high-level delegation of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today. During the meeting, various ongoing development projects launched in collaboration with the bank in Punjab were reviewed along with pondering over possible technical assistance in different projects of transport sector. On the occasion, various issues pertaining to water waste management, Rawalpindi Ring Road Project and Surface Water Project also came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that vast expanse of Cholistan desert will be turned into lush green area through technical assistance of the bank adding that more than six million acre outback of the Cholistan will be irrigated through the irrigation project.

The flood water will be stored in reservoirs for irrigating the Cholistan through canals. He said that development projects of the Punjab government are an example of its own with regard to transparency and high standards. He proposed that Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank should also thing about the prospects of investment in private sector.

Principal Investment Operation Specialist Dr. Shakeel Khan gave a briefing about development projects. Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, MD WASA, Commissioners of Lahore and Rawalpindi Divisions and other officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that projects of Pakistan Muslim League-N government are self-evident of their transparency, speed and high-quality.

The PML-N government is following a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and due to the solid steps of the government during the last four and a half years, Pakistan’s global ranking with regard to control of corruption has been improved.

He said that past rulers mercilessly plundered the resources and due to their corruption, loot and wrong policies, Pakistan’s image has been distorted at the global level.