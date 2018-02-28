AIIB delegation meets Shahbaz to review projects

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A high-level delegation of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Tuesday. During the meeting, various ongoing development projects launched in collaboration with the bank in Punjab were reviewed along with pondering over possible technical assistance in different projects of transport sector. On the occasion, various issues pertaining to water waste management, Rawalpindi Reng Road Project and Surface Water Project also came under discussion.

Taking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that vast expanse of Cholistan desert will be turned into lush green area through outback of the Cholistan will be irrigated through the irrigation project. The floodwater will be stored in reservoirs for irrigating the Cholistan through canals. He said that development projects of the Punjab government are an example of its own with regard to transparency and high standards. He proposed that Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank should along thing about the prospects of investment in private sector.

Principal investment operation Specialist Dr. Shakeel Khan gave a briefing about development projects. Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, MD WASA, Commissioners of Lahore.