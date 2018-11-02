AIIB committed to supporting projects in Pakistan: President

Omar Zahid Maik

Beijing

President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Jin Liqun Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing and said the bank was committed to supporting projects in Pakistan.

He said the AIIB would actively engage with Pakistan to review project proposals and looked forward to playing its role in country’s economic development, while upholding shared principles of openness, transparency, independence and accountability, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

During the meeting it was also agreed to expedite disbursements for projects in the pipeline. The prime minister said as a founding member of the AIIB, Pakistan fully supports the bank’s mission.

The AIIB had achieved good results in a very short span of time since its establishment in 2016 and was financing projects in Pakistan. Pakistan looks forward to strengthening its cooperation with the AIIB, he added.

The prime minister informed AIIB president that his government had prioritized economic revival and structural reforms.

The government was also making all-out efforts for poverty alleviation, he added.

He underscored that several cooperation opportunities existed in Pakistan’s power generation and transmission, transport, water supply sectors.

The prime minister welcomed AIIB to explore projects in these areas.

