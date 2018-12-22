AIGP extends wishes to Christian community for Christmas

Additional IGP Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh has extended best wishes and greetings to all the Christian Community in general and Christian policemen in particular.

Furthermore, Additional IGP Karachi has appreciated SSP Central Rao Arif for his positive gesture of inclusiveness by arranging a Christmas party for Christian policemen in his office.

He has further instructed to heighten security measures and increase vigilance during Christmas and New year. It is also reiterated here that Aerial firing, harmful fireworks and fatal exhibitive bike riding is strictly prohibited during the festivities.

Share on: WhatsApp