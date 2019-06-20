AIGP Dr Aftab to take charge as IGP from June 22

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Establishment and Training CPO Sindh, Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan will take charge of the office of Inspector General of Sindh Police from June 22 to 28, in addition to his own duties.

Dr Aftab was assigned the acting charge of IGP Sindh Office, because IG Sindh Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam was scheduled to proceed Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom on June 22, to attend Terrorism and Social Media Conference from June 24 to 27, said a statement on Thursday.—APP