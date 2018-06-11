AIG orders round-the-clock monitoring of roads

City Reporter

Additional IG Pujhab Hihgway Patrol (PHP) Kunwar Shahrukh has ordered for round-the-clock monitoring of roads and checking of working of district officials by the headquarters.

He said this during a visit to DIG office Gulberg here. He said that it would keep them alert and they would perform their duties in well manner.

The AIG inspected provincial control room. Officials briefed him about the PHP working.

Later, Kunwar Shahrukh distributed cash reward among officials over their best performance. DIG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and SP Lahore Region Usman Bajwa was also present on the occasion.