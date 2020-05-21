AIG directs modern training for police officers

Additional Inspector General of Police-Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday ordered for provision of investigations kits to each police mobile of all police stations of the megalopolis. Presiding over a meeting at Central Police Office, regarding elimination of drug peddling and drug abuse, he said, each police mobile being used at all police stations must be provided with investigation kit to further improve the investigation process, according to a news release. The city police chief also issued directives for imparting training to investigation officers on modern lines. Memon also asked to compile performance reports of the officers.Deputy Inspector General of Police – South Zone, Sharjeel Kareem Kharal briefed the meeting about measures taken for the elimination of drugs peddling and its abuse.The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Investigation) South apprised the Additional IGP about the issues faced during the course of investigations. DIGP- Admin Ameen Yousafzai, SSP South Shiraz Nazir and SSP City Muqadas Haider also attended the meeting. The AIG also distributed commendation certificates and cash rewards among the personnel of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station for a successful encounter with robbers.