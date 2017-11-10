AIG among three martyred in Quetta suicide attack

PM, COAS,CM condemn blast

Quetta

Terrorists again struck the Balochistan capital Quetta with a suicide attack in which Additional Inspector General (AIG) Hamid Shakeel Durrani among three officers embraced martyrdom when their vehicle was targeted in Quetta’s Chaman Housing Scheme on airport road today (Thursday).

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramzan and driver Jalil Ahmed also lost their lives while eight others including civilians sustained severe wounds in the explosion. The injured were shifted to CMH and civil hospital where two of the injured were stated to be in critical condition. Sources said AIG Shakeel’s vehicle was targetted as soon as the officer left this residence in the Chaman Housing Scheme, situated close to other government officials’ residences.

Security officials and rescue teams reached the site after the incident. Security officials, including the Bomb Disposal Squad, cordoned off the area and began investigating the nature of the blast. Later, the head of the Civil Defence Department said 10-15 kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast. He also confirmed that it was a suicide attack. The blast was of such a high intensity that it was heard far away and windowpanes of the nearby buildings were shattered. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta that claimed lives of three police officials including AIG Hamid Shakeel. In a statement, the premier said such dastardly acts are reflective of the defeated mentality. He reiterated that such acts cannot shake our resolve in the fight against terrorism.

PM Abbasi also appreciated contribution and sacrifices of police force in elimination of terrorism and restoration of law and order. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also condemned the suicide blast and acknowledged contributions of police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for peace in the country.

The Army Chief stated that their sacrifices shall not go waste. Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Home Minsiter Sarfraz Bugti have strongly condemned the attack and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the AIG and others in the incident.

The NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Dy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have also condemned the attack. Police are often targetted in terrorist attacks in Balochistan. The last such attack occurred three weeks ago when eight policemen were martyred after unidentified attackers rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their truck.—INP