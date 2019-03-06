AIESEC helping leadership experiences for Pakistan youth

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The International Presidents Meeting by AIESEC International concluded in Tunis, Tunisia after a ten-day agenda focusing on strengthening the organization’s vision and planning its strategic way forward. The annual conference that welcomes the leadership from across AIESEC’s 120 global chapters is an opportunity for entities to share their agendas, conduct bilateral and regional meetings and most importantly hosts the elections for AIESEC’s next global president.

Representing AIESEC in Pakistan were current Member Committee President Zaki Hyder Bihan and President elect Hamna Idrees. Their presence at the conference meant showcasing AIESEC in Pakistan’s commitment towards a global agenda.

