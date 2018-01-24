AIDS diagnostic center set up at BBH

A diagnostic center has been set up at Benazir Bhutto Hospital to stop the spread of Human immunodeficiency virus infection and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) under Punjab AIDS control programme.

According to a press release issued here Tuesday, the patients with HIV positive would be provided free of charge treatment at the center.

Moreover, 14 centers have been established across the province including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sheikupura, Raheem Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujrat.

The data of HIV/AIDS patients will be kept confidential to save them from social problems.—APP

