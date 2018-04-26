AIDS control program successfully works in Sindh: Murad

Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government has successfully controlled spread of HIV, AIDS among the people through effective awareness drives.

This he said while talking to a UN delegation led by Eamonn Murphy Director Asia Pacific Regional Support team who called on him here at CM House. The other in the delegation were Neil Buhne UN Resident Coordinator, Dr Mamadou L.Sakho, Dr Maria Elen G Filio Borromeo, Dr Fahmida Iqbal Khan, Dr Rajwal Khan and Taufiq Baqali. The chief minister was assited by Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Programme Manager Sindh AIDS Control Programme Dr Mohammad Younis Chacahr and others.

He said that he has given top priority to health services and has achieved good results. ‘Our plan to work in partrnership with private sector has produced results,” he said.

Talking about Sindh AIDS Control Programme, the chief minister said that with the efforts of the provincial government AIDS/HIV has been halted to some extent. It has not turned to be epidemic in the province, he said.

The chief minister said that the provincial government has passed legislation namely “Sindh HIV and AIDS Control Treatment and Protection Act” 2013. Murad Ali Shah added that the act highlights the vision, sense of ownership and leadership role along with extended role of Sindh government in fighting against HIV/AIDS to eliminate stigma and discrimination.

He thanked the UNAIDS programme for supporting and guiding the provincial government to fight against HIV/AIDS. “Your expert support has worked and now no new HIV infection has been reported,” he said.

DR Younis Chachar Programme manager of Sindh Aids Control Programme gave a brief presentation to the meeting on the efforts of the government to present the spread of HIV/AIDS.The visiting delegation lauded the efforts of the provincial government and thanked the chief mister for his support.