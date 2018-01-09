Aid suspension a ‘chance’ for Pak to reinstate ties: CIA chief

Washington

US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief Mike Pompeo has repeated the mantra of President Donald Trump’s administration that Pakistan continues to provide shelter to terrorists who target US citizens, saying this is “no longer going to be acceptable”.

Speaking on CBS show Face the Nation on Sunday, the spy agency chief said US has given Pakistan a “chance” to reinstate its alliance with the United States by holding back all security aid until Pakistan proves its commitment to fight all terrorist groups operating in the region.

“If they fix this problem, we’re happy to continue to engage with them and be their partner. But if they don’t, we’re going to protect America,” he said.

Providing the “intelligence perspective” on the situation in Pak-Afghan region, the CIA director said: “We see the Pakistanis continuing to provide safe harbour, havens inside of Pakistan for terrorists who present risks to the United States of America.

“We are doing our best to inform the Pakistanis that this is no longer going to be acceptable.” When asked by the host whether it was a good idea to pressure Pakistan, a nuclear power, by cutting off all aid, Pompeo said he would avoid addressing this policy and could only present the intelligence viewpoint. The host mentioned that Pakistan provides a number of facilities to the US counterterrorism forces in exchange for the aid and whether that could be a national security problem for the US. He wondered whether this relationship that “may not be perfect” could continue nevertheless.