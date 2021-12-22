Aid process not transparent, say poverty-stricken Kabul residents

Several families who are struggling to survive in the capital city of Kabul said Monday that aid agencies must transparently distribute assistance to the vulnerable people in Kabul.

Despite the flow of assistance to Afghanistan over the last months, dozens of poor families claimed they have not received aid so far.

“In the last three nights I bought two loaves of bread, my children ate them with boiled water. We have not seen aid and caring,” said Farida, a displaced woman living in Kabul.

“We live in the Dehmazang area, 3rd police district of Kabul, we are more deserving than others, we have not received aid yet,” said Habibullah, a resident.

In the meantime, officials at the Ministry of Interior said the Islamic Emirate has established a commission to manage the process of assisting people.

“The commission is responsible to assess the process of helping, and to recognize who deserves help,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the MoI.

After the fall of the former government in August, Afghanistan’s economy has been pushed close to collapse, as families lost their sources of income and poverty is on the rise.