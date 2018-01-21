Aid for refugees

AFTER a long long time, the quarters concerned seem to be serious on the issue of repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland. The issue has many implications for the country but has always remained on the backburner due to some vested interests, local politics and timid attitude of those at the helm of affairs.

In this backdrop, it is appreciable that the country asked the United States on Friday to provide an economic package for honourable return of three million Afghan refugees to their homeland instead of indulging in blame game. Making the demand, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal told newsmen on Friday that Pakistan could not be expected to certify who among the three million Afghan refugees were peaceful or involved in cross-border terrorism. He repeated assertion of Pakistan that we could only guarantee having no terrorists on our soil when we did not have to look after foreign refugees who also had relationship across the border. The points raised by the Minister are quite relevant as there have been consistent reports of involvement of some of the refugees in activities like bomb blasts, suicide attacks and links with criminals, terrorists, gun runners and traffickers. In the initial years, the international community lent some helping hand for look after of Afghan refugees but with the passage of time they left the country in the lurch. Apart from the economic burden that a poor country like Pakistan has been forced to bear for decades, there has been fallout of presence of such a large number of refugees in terms of security, law and order and social issues. But above all, activities of some of the elements within the refugee population are becoming a source of conflict with the United States and Afghanistan and therefore the logic demands they should be repatriated to their homeland without further loss of time.

