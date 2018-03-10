Aid convoy reaches militant-held Eastern Ghouta: ICRC

Geneva

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says a humanitarian aid convoy has entered Syria’s Eastern Ghouta as government troops secured a humanitarian corridor for trapped civilians to leave the militant-held area near Damascus.

The ICRC said Friday that the aid convoy comprising 13 trucks passed through front lines and was heading to the enclave’s biggest town, Douma. No further details were immediately available. The convoy was supposed to deliver its relief supplies on Monday, but it could not enter the area due to heavy fighting.

The ICRC is preparing additional supplies, including medical material, to be sent in a bigger convoy next week. Bilal Abu Salah, a resident of Douma said, “The situation is relatively good today,” but added that shortages are still acute, causing great hardship.—Agencies