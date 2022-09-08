AICPA, CIMA announce launch of inaugural Middle East and Pakistan Area Committee to help shape the global accounting profession

Islamabad: The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), representing nearly 700,000 members and students of the American Institute of CPAs and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), has announced the appointment of 11 members to its inaugural Middle East and Pakistan Area Committee (MEPAC).

The MEPAC has been set up to provide a regional voice and strategic input to the world’s most influential body of accounting professionals. It is part of the Association’s MESANA Regional Engagement Group Panel, which serves the Association’s governing board and CIMA Council in the Middle East and Pakistan.

The 11 MEPAC members are:

Chairman: Farooq Hussain Mughal, FCMA, CGMA, President and CEO Etimaad Engineering Pvt Ltd

Co-Chairman: Kashif Manan, ACMA, CGMA, Country Manager, FedEx Saudi Arabia

Committee members:

Sajid Akram, FCMA, CGMA, Additional Director General and Head of Tariff Department, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority

Mohamed Ibrahim Sadek Elsafty, ACMA, CGMA, Chief Financial Officer, Masdar Holding Company

Ayesha Javaid, ACMA, CGMA, Lead Internal Auditor, Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd

Fatimah Kazmi, ACMA, CGMA, Chief Financial Officer, Tawakkul Business Solutions

Rahoof Khaleel Rahman, ACMA, CGMA, VP Finance, ADNOC Group

Ganesh Mani, ACMA, CGMA, Finance Expert, Petrochemical Industries Co

Harris Shabbir, FCMA, CGMA, Head of Finance and Internal Audit, Eco Energy Solutions

Sumeet Tank, FCMA, CGMA, Chief Finance and Investment Officer, Vigilance Group

Nicola Ugoletti, ACMA, CGMA, Senior Commercial Finance Manager, Chalhoub Group

Venkkat Ramanan, FCMA, CGMA, Regional Vice President – Asia Pacific at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, representing AICPA & CIMA, said, “I am pleased to welcome vibrant professionals as the inaugural members of this new committee.”

He said that he was certain that they will contribute immensely to helping the accounting profession address key business and economic issues such as digital transformation, productivity, and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) challenges in the Middle East and Pakistan during their twelve-month tenure.

While, Chairman of the Middle East and Pakistan Area Committee, Farooq Hussain Mughal, FCMA, CGMA, said, “It is a privilege for me to serve as Chair of the Middle East and Pakistan Area Committee (MEPAC) to support our members, students, and community by helping to put the Association’s plan into motion and achieving its goals in the region.

“We encourage a diversity of viewpoints so that we all work together to create positive impact in the Middle East and Pakistan,” he added.

As part of the Regional Engagement Group, appointments to the MEPAC are made for a 12-month duration and responsibilities will include identifying key trends in the local markets impacting members, stakeholders, and the profession; representing, engaging, and advocating for the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation; and suggesting and leading skills development initiatives, and promoting management accounting in the Middle East and Pakistan.