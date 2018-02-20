Aibak Polo Cup to get under way

Lahore

Aibak Polo Cup 2018 will get under way from tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

Speaking about the tournament, Lahore Polo Club President Irfan Ali Hyder said on Monday that as many as top seven teams are featuring in the 14-goal tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints Black, Newage/BBJ Pipes, Rijas Aces/PAF and Barry’s while Pool B has Army, Diamond Paints/Guard Rice and Rizvi’s/Master Paints in it. The inaugural match of the tournament will be contested between Army and Diamond Paints/Guard Rice while the main and subsidiary finals will be played on February 25 (Sunday).

Highlighting the history of the tournament, Irfan Ali Hyder said: “The Aibak Cup is dedicated to the memory of Qutubuddin Aibak, who became the Afghan Emperor Muhammed Ghauri’s most trusted general. In early 1200’s Emperor Ghauri appointed Qutubuddin Aibak as his ‘Naib us Sultanat’ in India at the grand darbar in Lahore. Upon Ghauri’s death in 1206, the kingdom’s Central Asian territories were captured by the Mongol warlord Genghis Khan, but Aibak retained the lower kingdom and became ruler of the territories which now cover the areas of modern day Afghanistan, Pakistan & Northern India.

He spent his time between Lahore & Delhi, where he also built the Qutub Minar, now a world heritage site.—APP