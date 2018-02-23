Aibak Polo Cup in full swing

Lahore

Three important matches of the Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Aibak Polo Cup will be played tomorrow (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

The first match of the day will be contested between Newage/BBJ Pipes and Barry’s at 2:00 pm and the winner of the match will qualify for the main final. Newage/BBJ Pipes team has the services of Alman Jalil Azam, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Salvador Ulloa while the Barry’s team has Nafees Barry, Bilal Haye, Ramiro Zavaleta and Juan Maria Ginazu (Tito).

Diamond Paints/Guard Rice team consists of Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Taimur Ali Malik, Eulogio Celestino and Macos Araya while Rizvi’s/Master Paints Aun Rizvi, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Cruz Losada.—APP