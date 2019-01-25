AIB signs MoU with Takaful Oman

Muscat

Alizz Islamic Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Takaful Oman, the sultanate’s first full-fledged Islamic insurance provider, to launch Sharia’a-compliant insurance products (takaful) for the bank’s customers. The agreement was signed by Salaam bin Said al Shaksy, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank and Sayyida Rawan Ahmed al Said, CEO of Takaful Oman, a press release said. The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials from both Alizz Islamic Bank and Takaful Oman. Alizz Islamic Bank has obtained the necessary approvals from the Capital Market Authority and the Central Bank of Oman to launch takaful products in the local market. As part of the cooperation and understanding between the two parties, motor takaful will be the first product to be launched. Takaful Oman offers innovative Sharia’a-compliant products.—Agencies

