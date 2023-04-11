‘AI revolution is here’: Pakistani court takes help from ChatGPT to grant bail in rape case

ISLAMABAD – Chatbots and Artificial Intelligence appear more intelligent than ever as they even started helping the jurists to make astute verdicts in complex cases.

In one such case, a local court in the Punjab region of Pakistan took help from ChatGPT – an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI as an experiment.

The incident occurred last month in Phalia where a court heard the pre-arrest bail plea of a 13-year-old boy, who managed to secure the bail in light of legal deficiencies as the judge heard both the parties involved.

The judge however decided to go one step forward and seeks assistance from ChatGPT. In the detailed verdict, the court quoted ChatGPT assistance. “Can a juvenile suspect in Pakistan, who is 13 years old, be granted bail after arrest?” the judge asked the AI bot.

ChatGPT, which works under natural language prompts, responded “Under the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, according to section 12, the court can grant bail on certain conditions. However, it is up to the court to decide whether or not a 13-year-old suspect will be granted bail after arrest.”

The session court judge then asked what will happen if this is read in conjunction with Section 83 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

ChatGPT then quoted Section 83 of the Pakistan Penal Code and responded that a crime committed by a child under seven years of age is not even counted as a crime, and until the age of 12, it is assumed that the child is not capable of committing a crime.

It however mentioned that it’s up to the court to give a ruling on the decision.

The AI software was then told that the laws have been amended as the ability of a child under 14 years of age to commit a crime depends on the court’s evaluation, it then ChatGPT then confirmed that tweaks made in 2016, as the government increased the age limit was increased with an amendment.

When asked about granting bail, it said “The court has to make this decision, but based on the facts presented, bail can be granted legally.”

It was learnt that at least 18 different questions were asked from ChatGPT while the software gave two wrong answers.

The court in its ruling stated that in light of conversation with the Chatbot GPT 4 program, it is found that AI technology has great potential to be explored by the judicial system of Pakistan.

It further advised the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC) and the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) to consider further research into this technology for a custom-based approach for courts.