AI halts India operations, says faces harassment

New Delhi

Human rights group Amnesty International (AI) said on Tuesday it is stopping its work in India because the government has frozen its bank accounts. This latest action against it comes after speaking out about human rights violations.

“The organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work,” the group said in a statement.

“This is latest in the incessant witch-hunt of human rights organisations by the government of India over unfounded and motivated allegations.” Agencies. It said its bank accounts were frozen on Sept 10.