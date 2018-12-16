Ahtesham assumes charge as AAG

Staff Reporter

Malik Ahtesham Saleem Advocate, a senior lawyer of District Bar Association Rawalpindi (RDBA) and Divisional General Secretary Insaf Lawyers’ Forum (ILF) Rawalpindi, assumed charge as Assistant Attorney General (AAG) at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Rawalpindi, and stared performing his duties as AAG.

Malik has been very active as a worker during different phases of political struggle of PTI. Malik Ahtesham Saleem was nominated an authorized election agent of Imran Khan during General Election 2013 in NA 60 (NA 56 old). Moreover, he was Member Central Legal Committee of PTI during sit in of 2014.

