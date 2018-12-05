Ahsan wins first Nazim Peshawar Cycling Race

Peshawar

Ahsan Ullah of Charsadda clinched the trophy of the first 42 kilometer Nazim Peshawar Cycling Race with his clock time 1:18:30sec here at Northern bypass on Wednesday.

Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan and Deputy Commissioner Imran Ahmad Sheikh were the chief guest on this occasion. President KP Cycling Association Nisar Ahmad, DSO Officer Jamshed Baloch, officials, players and spectators were also present.

The Race paddled off from Ring Road and went through main GT road reached to Pabbi District Nowshera and rushed at the finishing point at Northern Bypass after crossing a hectic road journey of 42 kilometer dash.

The Traffic Squash of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were there helping the cyclists from any untoward road incident.—APP

