Ahsan vows to wipe out menace of terrorism

Zubair Qureshi

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Monday reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out terrorism from the country, saying war on terror is still continuing to completely eradicate the menace.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan’s first-ever National Center for Cyber Security at the Air University, the Minister was of the view that terrorism was cut to a large extent in 2018 as compared to five years back in 2013, and people are now witnessing that peace has been restored in the country.

“We made the National Action Plan (NAP) and launched a full-fledged operation against terrorists in the country, which will continue till complete annihilation of terrorists and extremists,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal lauded the role of nation, Armed Forces, police and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the war against terrorism and said, besides, sacrificing thousands of precious lives, the country’’s economy also suffered big loss.

“Peace is very much important for development as is oxygen necessary for human life,” he said and added that the societies having instability and insurgency could not meet the pace of progress.

“He said “We have to maintain unity and solidarity among our ranks to achieve the desired results adding some elements are spreading violence and attempting to make country hostage to their violent agendas but these elements will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Ahsan Iqbal said that peace, stability and continuity of policies are the key elements and of vital importance to achieve fast paced economic development and prosperity. He said “There is no country in the world that is free of the challenges and problems and every nation, when going through a development cycle, faces lot of challenges.” He said “Pakistan is poised to takeoff and we should start to celebrate the success stories of our country.