Ahsan urges world for joint efforts against terrorism

Washington

Pakistan has started to become a focus of global investment, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal told US Senator Lindsey Graham in a meeting at the Capitol Hill Tuesday night.

Iqbal was accompanied by Ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhry. Graham is a member of various US Senate committees, including appropriation, armed services, judiciary, and budget.

The two leaders talked mutual bilateral relations and the regional security situation. Iqbal briefed Graham on the war against terrorism as well as the National Action Plan (NAP).

A better law and order situation has helped bump up the investments in and to Pakistan, Iqbal stressed, adding that the country is slowly becoming a major source of foreign capital.

Further, the minister emphasised to Graham that Pakistan hopes to work with the US for peace in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Iqbal, while addressing a seminar on international geopolitical threats in Washington, said the entire world needs to make joint efforts to defeat the menace of terrorism.

“It is the responsibility of the US and European states to back Pakistan in its efforts for peace.”

The minister said all other options — other than the one based on cooperation — lead to chaos. Terrorist groups have evolved into international networks and security threats are no longer regional, he added.

Iqbal noted that Pakistan lost 60,000 lives in the fight against terrorism, besides financial losses worth Rs 120 billion.

“Pakistani forces conducted four million search raids, over 2.1 million combing operations, and over 16,000 intelligence-based operations across the country,” Iqbal elaborated.