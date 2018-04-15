Ahsan suggests early meeting of CPEC groups

Beijing

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the most important pillar of the Belt and Road Initiative and due to commitment and sincerity from both countries the vision of CPEC is fast translating into reality, said Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal.

During a meeting with National Development Reforms Commission Vice Chairman Ning Jizhe, Iqbal said CPEC projects had shown positive progress over the past five years in Pakistan, which achieved 5.8% GDP growth in the current fiscal year, the highest in the past 12 years and was still growing.

Chinese are ‘guests’ working for development: Ahsan Iqbal

“We have almost overcome the energy crisis, which was denting our economy,” he remarked and cited the start of energy projects in Sahiwal and Port Qasim as a testament of the high speed with which CPEC projects had been completed.

Iqbal apprised the NDRC vice chairman of other CPEC projects in the fields of infrastructure, energy, Gwadar and Special Economic Zones. He emphasised fast completion of Gwadar projects, particularly the five-million-gallon-per-day water desalination plant, and early approval of Khuzdar-Basima and DI Khan-Zhob-Quetta highway projects. He proposed that CPEC’s Joint Working Groups for energy, infrastructure, planning and agriculture should meet next month to fast-track approval of projects.