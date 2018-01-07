Ahsan stresses quality education to face challenges

Narowal

Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday stressed the need for promotion of quality education to banish ignorance and backwardness and tackle internal and external challenges effectively. He was addressing the participants in a special ceremony ‘Welcome Freshmen’ held at the University of Gujrat (UoG), Narowal Campus, to welcome the new-comers. The minister said education was a real weapon to end darkness of backwardness, ignorance, terrorism, militancy, and insurgency.

He said promotion of quality education could help build character of students, who are future of the nation. Prof Ahsan Iqbal announced early establishment of the University of Narowal, saying that the Punjab cabinet committee would give final approval to the project in its next meeting, scheduled to be held in the next week.

He also asked students to focus on utilisation of the advanced technologies to put the country on the map of technologically advanced countries. He said provision of quality education was top priority of the government and the PML-N government was making all-out sincere efforts for ensuring easy access to quality education. He said that promotion of quality education was a must to deal with internal and external threats and dangers.

The interior minister said that the foreign media was also hailing Pakistan’s positive and effective economic policies, terming it an emerging economy.—APP