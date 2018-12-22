Ahsan slams ‘no action, talk only’ PTI govt

Our Correspondent

Narowal

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday termed the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government a “no action, talk only” government.

He said so in his reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech earlier Saturday in which he said his government would accept every demand of the opposition, but it would not back down from accountability.

“Imran Khan will be delivering the same speech even after completion of 300 days [of his government],” Iqbal said. “This government is no action, talk only government.”

He said the government could not deliver, even if it threw entire opposition in jails.

“The government does not have a vision, capability or road map,” the PML-N leader maintained, lamenting an increase in inflation in the last 125 days, which according to him was more than the increase in prices over the past 10 years.

He lamented the deterioration of the country’s economy, asserting, “Countries are not run through speeches.”

Iqbal also dared the premier to begin the process of accountability from his own cabinet. “Begin accountability from your own cabinet, it will cease to exist,” he said.

Share on: WhatsApp