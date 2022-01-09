Ahsan slams govt for talking about army chief’s extension before time

PML-N Secretary-General Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday slammed the PTI government for “talking about the extension of the army chief’s tenure before the right time” and called it another “political tactic.”

Speaking to journalists in Narowal, Iqbal said that “a new military chief is appointed during the last three months of the incumbent’s tenure, therefore, talking about the extension before time is just a political tactic.”

He further said that the government is “trying to play a dangerous political card on the matter of the army chief’s appointment” adding that it is a “condemnable act.”

Iqbal also spoke about the Murree disaster and said that instead of taking preventative measures, the PTI-led government was “busy applauding the increase in tourism there”.

The PML-N leader said that neither the government nor the Murree administration could be seen in action when heavy snowstorms left more than 20 people dead as they ended up being stranded in their cars on the roads.

“Despite an alert being issued regarding the weather situation in Murree, the government was busy praising the uptick in tourism there,” he said.