Ahsan says Shehbaz will have to take a risk and attend budget meeting

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will have to take the risk of attending the budget session in order to present the opposition’s stance.

While speaking to media on Sunday Iqbal said the budget session was important and Shehbaz as the opposition leader would have to take part in it.

“The opposition would give constructive suggestions on the budget,” he noted. Speaking about the Parliament session conducted during the pandemic lockdown, the PML-N leader raised questions that if the executive and the judiciary were working in the country, what was wrong with the parliament sitting.

“The attitude of not attending the parliamentary sessions due to the fear of contracting the virus, especially when the people are losing lives to this deadly disease, is not appropriate,” underscored the PML-N leader, noting that the lockdown of the Parliament will send the wrong message to the people.