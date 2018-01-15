Ahsan says India is an ‘irresponsible nuclear power’

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal remarked that the statement of Indian army chief on calling Pakistan’s ‘nuclear bluff’ was “irresponsible”.

Nuclear powers across the world show responsible behaviour but the statement proves that India is an “irresponsible nuclear power”, he said while speaking to media here on Sunday.

The statements by Indian army chief and US President Donald Trump seek to pressurise Pakistan, he remarked.

Speaking about the no-confidence motion against former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, he said that such movements are against the spirit of Pakistan. “The CM has been elected from a minority party, this shows a lot.” The people who participated in the movement have made things easier for Pakistan’s enemies, he added.

On political opponent Imran Khan, who is the chairperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Iqbal remarked: “We should stop discussing Imran Khan. He is a part of the history now. He has died his own political death.”

He further said that Imran’s activities and actions have proven that he is not qualified to handle the challenges facing Pakistan.

Ahsan also spoke about the current political situation in the country. Protests and sit-ins are still quite common, he said, adding “political stability is necessary for the country’s progress.”

He further said: “Five months are left in the upcoming general elections. Why are you still engaging in politics of protest?”

People are only trying to achieve their agenda through protests and sit-ins, he added. “Today’s era is not of politics rather political shocks,” he remarked.

When former president Asif Ali Zardari was in power, corruption worth millions of rupees was common. However, when we came into power development projects worth millions of rupees became common, added Iqbal.