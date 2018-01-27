Ahsan rules out general election before time

LAHORE :Federal Minister for Interior, Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Saturday ruled out holding of general election before completion of constitutional term of the incumbent assemblies. Responding to journalists’ queries after inaugurating the first-ever NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) Facilitation Desk for the business community here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said the Senate electionwould also be held on time. The minister said that general election could not be held

Orignally published by APP