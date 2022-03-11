Ahsan Ramzan qualifies for IBSF World Snooker Championship Final

Ahsan Ramzan defeated his countryman Mohammad Asif qualify for the final of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World Snooker Championship in Doha, Qatar.

The 16-year-old beat the defending World Champion Mohammad Asif by 5-4 and was visibly emotional after his career-defining win.

Ahsan Ramzan will play Iran’s Amir Sarkosh in the final after the Iranian cueist defeated Pakistan’s Mohammad Sajjad in the semi-final by 5-4.

Pakistan’s contingent was guaranteed a medal in this year’s World Championships after the defending champion Mohammad Asif, Ahsan Ramzan, and Mohammad Sajjad each qualified for the semifinals.

Ahsan continued his meteoric rise through the ranks of the Pakistan snooker scene. The habile cueist already has national U-16, U-17, and U-18 titles under his belt. By virtue of attaining the top two rankings in national tournaments, Ahsan qualified to represent the country in the IBSF World Snooker Cham­pionship being held at Doha.

Ahsan turned to professional snooker after forgoing his education after passing eighth grade due to the sudden demise of his father three years ago. The youngster had already lost his mother when he was just four.