Ahsan Ramzan becomes Pakistan’s youngest snooker Champion

Ahsan Ramzan defeated Iran’s Amir Sarkosh in the final of the 2022 ISBF World Amateur Championship to become Pakistan’s youngest World Champion at the age of 16.

The snooker prodigy claimed the feat after defeating Sarkosh 6-5 in the final, becoming the third-youngest player ever to win the World Snooker Championship.

Ramzan made a remarkable comeback from being down 3-5 with the Iranian needing a single frame to clinch the title. The Pakistani teenager showed no nerves and displayed amazing cue skills to win three consecutive frames to earn a fourth IBSF World Snooker title for Pakistan.

The scores of the final read 63-60, 91-0(70), 56-34, 01-102(102), 28-68, 27-66, 86-18, 1-70, 69-0, 63-17, 67-25.

His triumph merited praise from the President of Pakistan.

Congratulations to 16 year old Ahsan Ramzan for winning the World Snooker Championship in Doha. Outstanding honors you bring to Pakistan, and you make us proud. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 12, 2022

Ahsan Ramzan made his way into the finals after defeating his countryman and the defending champion Mohammad Asif in the Semi-finals by scores of 63(54)-71; 21-60; 76-50; 75-51; 64-65; 63-46; 39-68; 69-62; 62-60.

The 16 year old has a bright future ahead of him and has already secured National U-16, U-17, and U-18 titles.

Alongside Ramzan, Mohammad Asif holds the distinction of winning this event twice while Mohammad Yousuf was the first Pakistani to win this prestigious title.