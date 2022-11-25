Pakistan is sending a three-member team to represent the country in the upcoming SAARC Snooker Championship with the team set to leave for Dhaka tonight.

Ahsan Ramzan and Babar Masih will represent Pakistan as cueists while the two are being accompanied by manager Naved Kapadia, who will also be one of the officiating referees in the six-day event.

The second edition of the SAARC Snooker Championship will take place from November 26 to December 1.

Jawed Karim, the President of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) announced the details during a news conference in Karachi.

“The trio of Ahsan Ramzan, Babar Masih and Naved Kapadia will land in Dhaka in the wee hours of Friday morning. After some practice at the venue later in the evening, they will be ready for the tournament beginning on Saturday (tomorrow),” he said.

Ahsan Ramzan has risen through the Pakistani snooker ranks at a rapid pace. This year he defeated Iran’s Amir Sarkosh in the final of the 2022 ISBF World Amateur Championship to become Pakistan’s youngest World Champion at the age of 16.

Pakistan won the first edition of the competition as well back in 2019, with Asjad Iqbal taking the honours for the country after beating his countrymate Muhammad Bilal in the final.

Nepal, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will join Pakistan and the hosts Bangladesh as other contestants in the tournament which is offering a $4000 prize for the winner with the runner-up set to pocket $2000