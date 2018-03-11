Ahsan questions CJP if ‘judiciary is a political party’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday questioned if ‘judiciary is a political party’ after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took a jibe at Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif during a hearing.

In a tweet, Iqbal said, “Honourable Chief Justice, it is for the people of Punjab to judge performance in the coming elections.

How can you make such statements just before [the] general election? Is judiciary a political party?” Iqbal tweeted. Imran Khan or Asif Zardari can make such statements. Politicization of judiciary will be our collective loss.”

Ahsan Iqbal’s comments came right after CJP asked CM Shahbaz why he (CJP) shouldn’t visit hospitals as “someone has to tend to the people of Pakistan as well.

“Shahbaz Sharif instead of showcasing work through advertisements should concentrate on doing concrete work,” the CJP said.

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam also tweeted a response to the CJP’s comment. “Make your own inferences,” she wrote.